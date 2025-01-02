Al Ain [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of UAE, offered his condolences to Humaid Hamad Dalmouk Al Dhaheri on the death of his wife, Amina Mohammed Khalifa Al Dhaheri, at Al Khabeesi Council in Al Ain.

Zayed Al Nahyan also offered his condolences to the deceased's sons, Hamad, Suhail, Ahmed, Saeed, Nasser and Dhafer.

Also Read | New Orleans Crash: Death Toll Rises to 15 in 'Act of Terrorism' After Car Rams Into Crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.

Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)