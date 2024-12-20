New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Minister of State of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita met the newly appointed and the first Non-Resident High Commissioner of Grenada to India, Gita Kishorekumar Pasupuleti in New Delhi today. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen and advance bilateral relations.

In a post on X, MoS Margherita said, "Delighted to meet with H.E. Mr. Gita Kishorekumar Pasupuleti, newly appointed and the first Non-Resident High Commissioner of Grenada to India. Discussed ways to strengthen and advance our bilateral relations".

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press statement, the relationship between India and Grenada goes back to 01 May 1857 when the first ship 'Maidstone' carrying 287 Indian indentured workers reached the shores of Grenada, then a British colony, from which it gained independence in 1974. A total of 3,200 Indians arrived in Grenada between 1857 and 1885. A total of 302 Indians chose to repatriate to India after indentureship came to an end in 1890. The remaining stayed back in Grenada and assimilated into the society.

India enjoys traditionally cordial relations with Grenada. India established diplomatic relations with Grenada on 01 October 1975. Grenada is concurrently accredited to our Mission in Port of Spain.

Notably, there are over 12,000 Indo-Grenadians, which is around 11 per cent of Grenada's total population. This includes people of Indian and Mixed-Indian descent who are businessmen, professionals, academics, and Indian American students.

The two countries have seen an uptick in high-level interactions, the most recent being the meeting between PM Modi and Grenada's PM Dickon Mitchell during the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

During the Summit, the two leaders discussed key issues for development cooperation in areas such as education, ICT, healthcare, food security, cricket, capacity building, and sustainable development, according to an MEA official. (ANI)

