Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called on the government to initiate dialogue with relevant stakeholders to address critical issues, including the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Speaking to the media at the JI's Islamabad office on Sunday, he emphasised the urgent need to revise policies to safeguard lives in the troubled regions. "Every person's life is precious. The government needs to revisit its policy," he remarked.

Rehman also appealed to Afghanistan's Taliban-led government to act responsibly and ensure that Afghan territory is not used against other nations, including Pakistan. Stressing the need for collaboration, he urged the Pakistani government to engage in talks with Afghanistan to resolve mutual concerns.

The JI chief criticised the government for failing to deliver on its promises of economic relief, particularly in light of the electricity cost crisis.

Rehman pointed out that the federal government had not implemented agreements reached with the JI after sit-ins staged earlier this year. He dismissed the recent winter electricity relief package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as inadequate, labelling it "a joke" and a "deception for the public."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during an event commemorating the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, unveiled an electricity relief package promising reductions of up to PKR 26.7 per unit for domestic consumers, PKR 15.5 per unit for industrial users, and PKR 22.71 per unit for commercial users during the winter months.

However, Rehman criticised the package, questioning its relevance and sustainability. "Why would anyone consume 500 units? This drama of fooling the public must stop," he said, adding that a fuel levy of PKR 60 per litre continues to burden citizens.

Rehman suggested the promotion of solar energy as a viable solution, noting its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. He reiterated the JI's commitment to advocating for practical and long-term solutions to address the economic and security challenges facing Pakistan. (ANI)

