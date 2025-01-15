Karachi [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast further plummeting of mercury in Karachi's temperatures in the coming days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures at night are expected to hover between 10°C and 12°C until January 19, as per ARY News.

Strong winds are forecast for January 17, which may intensify the chilly conditions in Karachi. The current temperature in the city is recorded at 12°C, with a maximum daytime temperature of 26°C anticipated.

Humidity levels stand at 70 per cent in Karachi, while winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 11 km/h. Citizens have been advised to prepare for cooler weather in the coming days as winter conditions persist.

Meanwhile, the weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Punjab and Upper Sindh will likely witness dense fog during the morning and night hours, as per ARY News.

Northwestern Balochistan is expected to receive isolated rain and snowfall in select areas. The weather in Islamabad and surrounding areas will remain cold and dry. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience cold weather, with intense cold predicted in the mountainous regions. Most districts of Punjab and Sindh are set to have cold and dry weather conditions. In Balochistan, the weather will remain cold, with severe cold expected in the high-altitude areas.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecast to experience extremely cold weather with partly cloudy skies. Citizens, especially those in mountainous and fog-affected regions, are advised to take precautions as winter conditions intensify.

Pakistan's Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said the current cold wave will persist in Karachi until January 17.

Karachi on Monday emerged as the third most polluted city in the world with its Air Quality Index (AQI), as per Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, value recorded at 234 -- a level classified as "very unhealthy" by the group. (ANI)

