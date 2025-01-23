Islamabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a letter to President Donald Trump to congratulate him on formally taking charge of the office of president, it emerged on Thursday.

Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a weekly briefing that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also congratulated the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“This is to confirm that PM Shehbaz Sharif has indeed sent a formal letter of congratulations to President Trump on his assumption of office on January 20,” Khan said, adding that similarly Dar congratulated the new Secretary of State Rubio. The detailed contents of the letter were not shared by the officials.

Pakistan and the US have a history of uneasy ties despite collaborating closely on a host of issues, including fighting terrorism.

The rise of Trump to the top office has created a kind of uncertainty and the letter by the prime minister seems an effort to cultivate good ties with Trump whose unpredictability has created a sense of fear even among the close allies of the US.

