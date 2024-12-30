Islamabad/Peshawar, Dec 30 (PTI) Pakistan reported a new polio case on Monday, taking the year's tally to 68 in a blow to national efforts to control the crippling disease.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a leading hospital of the country, the new infection was reported in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Also Read | PUBG-Inspired Sting Operation? Thailand Cop Camouflages As Foliage To Arrest Absconding Sex Offender in Chachoengsao Province.

“The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Monday confirmed the detection of the 68th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2024 from the country in DI Khan,” the statement said.

So far this year, 27 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 20 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Also Read | NoName057 DDoS: Pro-Russian Hackers Target Italian Foreign Ministry, Milan Airports and Transport Websites in 'Retaliatory' Cyberattack, Say Reports.

The virus has persisted despite Pakistan conducting multiple mass vaccination drives in 2024 to provide free of cost vaccines to children under five years at their doorsteps.

A sub-national polio vaccination campaign was conducted across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad from December 16 to 22 vaccinating over 42 million children.

Polio is a paralysing disease that has no cure and anti-polio vaccine is the only way to prevent its infection.

However parents refuse to give vaccines to their kids due to widespread misconception that the vaccine is a global conspiracy to sterilize Muslim children.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)