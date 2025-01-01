Karachi [Pakistan], January1 (ANI): Karachi residents endured traffic problems for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday due to ongoing protests against the recent killings in Parachinar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, Dawn reported.

In Kurram, a Grand Jirga has been negotiating a peace agreement, though representatives from Lower Kurram have yet to sign it. Clashes over long-standing land disputes have resulted in at least 130 deaths since last month, with shortages of food and medicine reported due to prolonged road blockages, according to Dawn report.

Also Read | New Orleans Accident: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in First Hours of New Year's Day, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Since December 20, residents of Parachinar in Upper Kurram have been holding a sit-in protest, which is still ongoing today, the report said. The protest is against the law and order situation in the area, as well as the ongoing road closures

The religio-political group Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) had issued a nationwide call for protests to show solidarity with the people of Parachinar. As a result, sit-ins began in Karachi on December 24 and escalated further last Thursday, causing traffic disruptions. Intense clashes occurred between the police and groups of youth at several locations in Karachi on Wednesday, leaving at least 11 people injured, including six police officers.

Also Read | Russia's Gazprom Halts Gas Transit Through Ukraine Due to Kyiv's Refusal To Extend Gas Transit Agreement.

Law enforcement used tear gas to disperse protesters who were staging sit-ins in response to the road blockades and killings in Parachinar. Meanwhile, the banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) organized counter-protests at 14 locations, leading to road closures at 18 spots across the city by last night. The MWM protests continued at four locations.

Traffic disruptions continued today as the MWM protests entered their ninth day. A statement from the Karachi Traffic Police issued at 11 am (local time) stated that the MWM sit-ins were blocking several areas, including Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, Kamran Chowrangi, Numaish, University Road heading towards Samama Shopping Centre, and Water Pump Chowrangi at Ancholi. Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, from Paradise Bakery to Superhighway, remained closed, while the opposite road, running from Superhighway to Maskan Chowrangi, was open for two-way traffic.

A similar two-way traffic arrangement was observed at Ancholi and Numaish, where the road towards Gurumandir was blocked, according to the traffic police. On University Road, smaller vehicles were diverted to the service lane, while heavier traffic was rerouted through residential streets. Meanwhile, protests by the ASWJ continued at Paracha Chowk near Gulbai and Shahrah-i-Orangi, as reported by the traffic police.

However, ASWJ spokesperson Umar Muavia stated that the group was holding protests at eight locations: Naagin Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Sher Shah Chowk, Jilani Centre near Tower, Fresco Chowk, Qayyumabad, Korangi No. 5, and Quaidabad. In a statement, the banned group called for a military operation in Parachinar and compensation for the families of the victims and the damages to property there.

According to the report, police action on Wednesday led to the injury of nine police officers and seven protesters, according to lists provided by the Sindh police and obtained by Dawn.com. At Numaish Chowrangi, six officers, including a Counter-Terrorism Department superintendent, were injured by stones, while one was hurt by "firing," the list reported. Additionally, two policemen were injured by "firing" during protests at Malir 15 on the National Highway, according to the list.

Another report from the Sindh IG Operations Room revealed that seven protesters were "injured by firing" at Malir 15 and were subsequently transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

In a statement, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon promised that strict action would be taken against those who "attacked the police and took the law into their own hands during the protests." He explained that the police had acted to uphold the rule of law and that the "unfortunate incidents during the enforcement of law and order" would be investigated thoroughly.

IGP Memon also noted that police property was damaged and officers were injured. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar visited the injured officers at Aga Khan University Hospital and instructed that they receive the best medical care, with a designated police liaison to stay in contact with their families. The injured officers included Zaigham Abbas from Model Colony Police Station, Ayaz Khan from Shaheen Force, and Nawaz Ali from the Special Security Unit, according to the Sindh Information Department.

Initially, the police encountered little resistance when they removed tents and dispersed protesters at nearly six locations. However, later in the evening, a confrontation between police and protesters in Malir 15 led to gunshot injuries to at least four protesters and two officers. Regarding the police action at Numaish, IGP Memon mentioned that protesters had set fire to some police motorcycles, and "some arrests" were made.

Meanwhile, the MWM condemned the police response, alleging that over two dozen of its members were detained by law enforcement. MWM spokesperson Syed Ali Ahmer Naqvi told Dawn that in the morning, police fired tear gas and used batons to break up protests at 10 locations, including Abbas Town, and "forcefully ended the sit-ins."

The MWM spokesperson also claimed that law enforcers mistreated the elderly scholar, Allama Syed Hasan Zafar Naqvi, at Numaish, according to Dawn report. The party has pledged to continue its protests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)