Peshawar, Jan 3 (PTI) Peace committees have been constituted days after the Kurram peace agreement between two warring sides in the aftermath of a lethal attack on passenger vans killing 57 people in northwest Pakistan last month, a top government official said on Friday.

These peace committees comprise people from all sects, and include 27 members from Lower Kurram and 48 members from Upper Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kurram in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told media persons here.

The peace agreement was reached between two warring parties -- Alizai and Bagan tribes -- in the Kurram district after more than three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire amid sectarian violence, it was announced on Wednesday.

Representatives from both the Alizai and Bagan tribes signed the 14-point pact, agreeing to demolish all private bunkers and surrender heavy arms to the administration.

According to the agreement, local leaders have to surrender their weapons to authorities within 15 days, while bunkers around Kurram will be destroyed within one month.

DC Mehsud further explained that the district's issue was not terrorism but a land and tribal dispute being “painted as a sectarian issue.”

An attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar killed 47 people on November 21, prompting the clashes between the two tribes the next day. Several passengers who had sustained grave injuries succumbed later, raising the toll in the convoy killing to 57.

Clashes between the two tribes resulted in the killing of 133 people between November 21 and December 2.

Due to the closure of roads for more than 80 days, people have faced difficulties due to the lack of basic facilities and timely medicines in Kurram.

Local leaders have eased the lives of people in the troubled district by putting aside personal and tribal disputes and guaranteeing the safety of passengers, food and supplies, DC Mehsud said, adding, the first convoy carrying food and other supplies was due to leave for Parachinar on Saturday.

It would get police protection and other law enforcement agencies will be present at all times to assist the police in case of any emergency, he said.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif also said that comprehensive security and travel arrangements were being made for the convoy.

He warned that any group attempting to engage in military action after the demolition of bunkers would be treated as terrorists and strict action would be taken.

