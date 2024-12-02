Balochistan [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has condemned the extrajudicial killings of Faqeer Jan and Asa Baloch by the Pakistan security forces in the Awaran district of Balochistan.

A few months ago, Pakistani forces had forcibly abducted Faqeer Jan, son of Syed Muhammad from Kunri Bazdad and Asa Baloch, son of Noor Deen from Paho. The human rights wing stated that both individuals were killed after months of enforced disappearance.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Reach Record High 16.58 Billion Mark and Value of INR 23.40 Lakh Crore, Likely To Touch 25 Billion a Month in 2025.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Faqeer Jan, son of Syed Muhammad and a resident of Kunri Bazdad, forcibly disappeared on September 26, 2024, after being detained by Pakistani forces. Asa Baloch, son of Noor Deen from Paho, forcibly disappeared under similar circumstances on February 17, 2023. Both individuals were killed on November 30, 2024, in a staged encounter in the Buzdad Burbodonk area of Awaran."

Paank noted that these actions represent grave violations of human rights and international law and urged Pakistani government to carry out an immediate and transparent probe into these killings.

Also Read | Donald Trump Slams US President Joe Biden for Pardoning His Son Hunter Biden Despite Previous Pledges, Asks 'Does Pardon Include J-6 Hostages?'.

In the post on X, Paank further stated, "These actions represent gross violations of human rights and international law, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions. We call on the Pakistani government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and impartial investigation into these killings, hold those responsible to account, and put an end to the systemic use of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The international community must not remain silent in the face of these atrocities. Justice must prevail for the victims and their families."

Notably, the discovery of mutilated and unidentified bodies has become more common in Balochistan, drawing condemnation from human rights organisations, The Balochistan Post reported. Advocacy groups have called for DNA testing on all recovered bodies to ensure accurate identification and accountability.

In November, the bodies of three brothers were found in Kalat, and a woman's body was discovered in Turbat, according to The Balochistan Post report. According to the human rights group, these bodies belong to individuals who were abducted by the Pakistan security forces and later killed in an encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)