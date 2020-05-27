World News | Should Never Let Our Differences Shadow Overall Bilateral Cooperation, Says Chinese Envoy

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): In the backdrop of growing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said the two countries need to view differences correctly and differences should not impact the bilateral cooperation.

"We should correctly view our differences and never let the differences shadow the overall situation of bilateral cooperation. At the same time, we should gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve differences," said Weidong in a webinar.

Talking about the allegation that China is hiding the epidemic situation and COVID-19 virus originated from Wuhan lab, the Chinese envoy said that all need to be highly vigilant of 'political virus' which seeks opportunity to attack China.

"As countries unite to fight the epidemic, many conspiracy theories also appear, such as 'China concealing epidemic situation' and 'virus originating from Wuhan lab.' We need to be highly vigilant that the 'political virus' is jumping at any opportunity to attack and slander China. We did not cover up anything, and did not delay any efforts," he added.

The envoy emphasised that China and India are mutual opportunities and pose no threat to each other.

"We should adhere to the basic judgment that China and India are each other's opportunities and pose no threat to each other. We need to see each other's development in a correct way and enhance strategic mutual trust," added Weidong. (ANI)

