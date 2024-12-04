Seoul (South Korea), Dec 4 (AP) South Korea's opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing pressure to leave office or be forced out hours after he ended a short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

Impeaching Yoon would require the support of two-thirds of parliament for the motion and then the backing of at least six Constitutional Court justices.

The motion submitted Wednesday could be put to a vote as early as Friday, Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min said. (AP)

