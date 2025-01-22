Washington, Jan 22 (AP) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated that he expects to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "very soon" as he once again called for an end game in the nearly three-year-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, and claimed that the conflict would have never happened had he been the president.

"Russia never would have gone into Ukraine. I had a very strong understanding with Putin. That would have never, ever happened. He disrespected Biden. Very simple. He disrespects people. He's smart. He understands. He disrespected Biden," Trump said. (AP)

