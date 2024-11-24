Washington, Nov 24 (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be his agriculture secretary.

Rollins, who heads the Trump-allies America First Policy Institute, was the director of his office of American innovation in his first term.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate.

Rollins would succeed Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden's agriculture secretary who oversees the sprawling agency that controls policies, regulations and aid programmes related to farming, forestry, ranching, food quality and nutrition. (AP)

