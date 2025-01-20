Washington, Jan 20 (AP) President-elect Donald Trump's incoming national security advisor has said the US has assured Israel that if Hamas runs afoul of a Gaza ceasefire deal, "we will be with them".

Michael Waltz said on CNN's "State of the Union" that trust and confidence is why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "felt comfortable pushing this through his government".

Also Read | January 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 20.

Waltz said the Trump administration will support Israel as it is "going to do what it has to do" to ensure Hamas never rules the Palestinian territory again. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)