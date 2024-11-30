Dhaka, Nov 30 (PTI) Two associates of arrested former member of ISKCON Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das have been arrested from the northeastern port city of Chattogram, a spokesperson of Kundalidham Monastery run by the Hindu leader said on Saturday.

However, police have not confirmed the arrest.

“Das' associates Adinath Prabhu and Ranganath Das were arrested as they were carrying some food for their jailed leader in the port city,” Professor Kushal Barun Chakrabarty, spokesperson of the Kundalidham Monastery said.

The two were arrested on Thursday.

Hindu priest Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bangladesh, was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. He was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram's Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case on Tuesday.

Das heads the Kundalidham Ashram (Monastery) at Chattogram and is also a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote. His arrest and subsequent jail in a sedition case on Tuesday triggered clashes between his supporters and the security personnel that led to the killing of a lawyer.

Following this week's anti-Hindu incidents -- including Das' arrest and attacks on Hindu temples and community members -- India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the “surge” of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities.

On the other hand, Bangladesh on Friday expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure the safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.

