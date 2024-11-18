Kingston [Jamaica], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Hazza Ahmed Al Kaabi presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Jamaica to Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, at the Ministry's headquarters in the capital, Kingston.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Jamaica.

Al Kaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Jamaica, and his keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors to reinforce ties between the two nations.

For her part, Johnson Smith conveyed her greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as her wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, she wished Al Kaabi success in his duties, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

During the meeting, the two sides underlined aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Jamaica, and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

