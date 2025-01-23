Washington, DC [US], January 23 (ANI): Just a day after receiving a full pardon for his charges for the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riots by US President Donald Trump, Daniel Ball managed to find himself in trouble again on Tuesday but this time for a federal gun charge, The Hill reported.

Ball, a resident of Florida, appears to be the first rioter of the January 6 attacks to face new legal issues after the wide-reaching pardons granted to those involved in the Capitol riot, The Hill reported.

Also Read | Stargate Project: Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Over AI Data Centre Investment for OpenAI in US.

His arrest warrant was also the first filed in Washington, DC, since Trump's second presidency began.

According to The Hill, Ball was initially charged in May 2023 with 12 counts related to the Capitol riot, including assaulting officers and using explosives.

Also Read | US Instagram Users Complain About Inability to Unfollow President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance.

Prosecutors alleged he worked with others to push against police and threw an explosive device that injured 25 officers.

However, these charges were erased following Trump's pardon, and they are not part of his new indictment. Instead, the charges now focus on his possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, citing his prior convictions for domestic violence and resisting law enforcement, as reported by The Hill.

Ball is one of over 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riots who had their charges dropped through Trump's pardons, with some leaders from the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers also receiving sentence reductions as part of the clemency actions by the new US President.

On January 21, just a few hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the US, Donald Trump granted pardons and commutations to the convicts charged in relation to the events that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a statement from the White House.

According to the statement, 14 individuals were granted commutation of sentences related to events of January 6, 2021 and granted "a full, complete and unconditional pardon" to all other individuals convicted of the offences on that day.

Notably, the 14 individuals who were granted commutations were charged or convicted with seditious conspiracy and were far-right extremists, CNN reported. They were also part of an organisation called the "Oath Keepers and Proud Boys".

Meanwhile, the White House statement further stated that the attorney general will administer and effectuate the immediate issuance of certificates of pardon for the individuals who were granted the full pardon and were immediately released from prison. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)