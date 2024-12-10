Washington, Dec 10 (AP) The Biden administration is opening an investigation into labour and human rights abuses in Nicaragua, a US official said, affecting relations with a country the US has a free trade deal with amid growing concerns over President Daniel Ortega's increasingly authoritarian rule.

The investigation being opened by the Office of the US Trade Representative is expected to last a year, according to the official and another person familiar with the probe on the condition of anonymity to discuss the probe before it is announced. (AP)

