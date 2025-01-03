Washington DC [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden approved Missouri and Oregon's Major Disaster Declaration on Wednesday. The Declaration is aimed at providing federal assistance to Missouri for the areas affected by storms, tornadoes and flooding which happened in November and recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires in Oregon during July and August last year.

In a press statement issued by the White House it was noted that US President Joe Biden declared that "a major disaster exists in the State of Missouri and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from November 3 to November 9, 2024."

It was noted in the press statement that federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in the counties of Carter, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas, Washington, and Wright.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Oregon and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires from July 10 to August 23, 2024", the press statement noted.

It added, "Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the wildfires in the counties of Gilliam, Grant, Umatilla, Wasco, and Wheeler.

The White House also noted that federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures state-wide for both Oregon and Missouri. (ANI)

