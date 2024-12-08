Syrian rebels have reportedly overthrown President Bashar al-Assad's regime after a swift offensive, with opposition war monitors claiming that Assad has fled the country to an undisclosed location. The insurgents' advance, which gained momentum on December 7, saw them capture key cities, including Homs, and reach the gates of the capital, Damascus. The Assad government, which has faced over 12 years of civil war, appears to be on the brink of collapse. While Assad’s departure remains unconfirmed, the opposition’s claims signal a dramatic shift in Syria’s ongoing conflict. Bashar al-Assad Regime To Fall in Syria? Insurgents Reach Gates of Damascus, Threatening To Upend Decades of Syrian President Assad’s Rule.

President Bashar al-Assad Flees Syria

Syrian opposition war monitor says President Bashar Assad has left country to undisclosed location, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2024

Syrian Rebels Claims They Have Overthrown Assad Regime

BREAKING: The Syrian opposition says it has overthrown the Assad regime — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)