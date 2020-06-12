BMW India has officially launched the new 2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe in India. Launched in India at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it is X5's sportier cousin with a coupe design. The new X6 comes in two variants - xLine and M Sport, that will be brought in India as CBU (completely built-up) units. Both the variants - xLine & M Sport are priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The newly launched BMW X6 is available at brand's dealerships. The interested customers can buy the new X6 via its online sales platform which is called, BMW Contactless Experience. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1.29 Crore & Rs 2.15 Crore.

2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Exterior (Photo Credits: BMW India)

The 2020 BMW X6 looks more athletic and aggressive than the predecessor with newly added elements such as large kidney-grille upfront with illumination feature, swept-back headlamps with DRLs, large air intakes, muscular front bumper, horizontal fog lamps and more. The side profile gets a clean design that is underlined by a coupe roofline and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear section sports a compact boot lid, twin exhaust pipes, split LED taillights and more. On the other hand, the M Sport variant comes with glossy black grille along with M Sport package which includes carbon mirror caps, rear spoiler, side skirts, brakes with blue callipers, rear diffuser, exhaust system and more.

2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Interior (Photo Credits: BMW India)

Inside the cabin, the new BMW X6 gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system with iDrive interface and BMW Virtual Assistant, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel, four driving modes (Eco, Pro, Comfort, and Sport), 2.5-zone climate control system. Other convenience features offered on the BMW X6 include ambient lighting system, automatic tailgate, 10-speakers HiFi sound system, a head-up display, parking assist, and a panoramic glass roof.

As far as the safety features are concerned, it comes with front and side airbags, head airbags for front row, dynamic traction control dynamic stability control, park distance control, attentiveness alert, active cruise control, cornering brake control, hill decent control, crash sensor with dynamic braking lights and more.

2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Rear (Photo Credits: BMW India)

Mechanically, the 2020 BMW X6 comes powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 335 bhp and 450 Nm of power figures. It comes mated with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. Additionally, the company is also offering X6 SUV-Coupe with BMW's XDrive all-wheel-drive system and launch control. BMW X6 is capable of hitting100 kmph from standstill position in just 5.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).