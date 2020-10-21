The Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan is all set to reveal the production version of the all-new Magnite sub-compact SUV today globally. Earlier this year, the company had unveiled the concept version and today we will be seeing the final production-spec model. The new sub-compact SUV is expected to be launched in the domestic market later this year. The new Nissan SUV is based on the CMF-A+ platform that supports the Renault Triber MPV & is expected to come with several premium offering. The online unveiling of the new SUV will begin at 12:30 pm IST via Nissan India's official YouTube channel. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Nissan Magnite SUV To Rival Hyundai Venue & Tata Nexon; India Launch Likely in May 2020.

The new Nissan Magnite SUV is expected to come with LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, faux skid plates, a sculpted design, bold alloys & two-tone exterior treatment.

Big. Bold. Beautiful. The All New #NissanMagnite is finally here. This is the SUV that you have been waiting for. Come, #IgniteYourCarisma https://t.co/ni5sWsJ961 — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 20, 2020

In addition to this, the new SUV might get sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, beefy rear bumper & LED taillights. The interior of the SUV is yet to be unveiled. As per the concept version that the company unveiled earlier this year, the SUV's cabin is expected to get a premium treatment.

Nissan Magnite SUV (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Mechanically, Nissan's new Magnite could be powered by a 1.0-litre energy petrol engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Renault Triber MPV. The motor generates 71 bhp & 96 Nm of peak torque.

Nissan Magnite SUV (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The new SUV is expected to come with a standard 5-speed manual transmission along with an optional automatic CVT gearbox. The company might also introduce a turbocharged version of the SUV that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).