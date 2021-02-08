Morris Garages India officially launched the 2021 ZS EV SUV in the country. The new SUV is introduced as the successor to the ZS EV 2020 that was launched last year. The company has partnered with TES-AMM and Umicore to deliver sustainable e-mobility future. The company has also introduced a new feature in the MG i-smart app to track and view the real-time progress of CO2 savings of the top 10 MG ZS EV owners across the country. 2021 MG ZS EV to Be Unveiled Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The new SUV comes with 5 years of unlimited km warranty, 5 labour free service, 5 years roadside assistance, 5-way charging infrastructure and eight years of battery warranty or 1,50,000 Kms. The SUV will be offered in two variants - Excite & Exclusive. The Excite variant starts from Rs 20,99,800 (ex-showroom) whereas the Exclusive model costs from Rs 24,18,000 (ex-showroom).

2021 MG ZS EV (Photo Credits: Morris Garages India)

The all-new #MGZSEV2021 is paving the way for a cleaner and greener India. Book now to #ChangeWhatYouCan: https://t.co/P3xyaANPOJ pic.twitter.com/0Y5D9BrznM — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 8, 2021

The MG ZS EV 2021 comes with a new HT(Hi-Tech) 44.5kWh battery that generates up to 143PS of power and 353Nm of peak torque mated with an automatic transmission. The car charges up to 80 percent in 6-8 hours via an AC fast charger. In addition to this, the new SUV gets new tyres & additional ground clearance. It clocks a speed of 0-100 km/hr in 8.5 seconds.

2021 MG ZS EV (Photo Credits: Morris Garages India)

On the inside, the new SUV continues to offer Panoramic Sky Roof, i-Smart EV 2.0, Gaana app, PM 2.5 air filter, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, adjustable driver seat. For safety, the MG ZS EV 2021 gets an electric parking brake, hill start, descent assist & more. Morris Garages ZS EV 2021 rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona EV and Tata Nexon EV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).