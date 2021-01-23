Celebrating the first anniversary of the Altroz premium hatchback, Tata Motors on Saturday officially announced the launch of the Altroz iTurbo in India. Launched at Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the turbocharged variant of the hatchback is offered with an increment of Rs 60,000 over the regular Altroz. The car was recently unveiled in the Indian market, and the homegrown automaker had started accepting bookings with a token amount of Rs 11,000. Additionally, Tata Motors also introduced a new Harbour Blue colour option on the Altroz iTurbo. 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launching Tomorrow in India.

The Altroz i-Turbo variant also comes loaded with iRA-connected car technology offers 27 connected car features. It also brings natural voice tech for the car to understand commands in English, Hindi and Hinglish. Moreover, it is the country's first hatchback to get What3Words technology that makes navigation easier. To offer more to its customers, the Indian carmaker has added a new top-end XZ+ variant in both petrol and diesel options.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Tata Altroz iTurbo comes powered by an all-new BS6-compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor develops 110 PS of maximum power @ 5500 rpm and torque of 140 Nm @1500- 5500 rpm. The car also comes in multi-drive modes - Sport and City.

Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the Altroz iTurbo gets new Black and light Grey interiors that are underlined by leatherette seats giving a premium appeal to the cabin. The carmaker also offers an Xpress cool feature for personalising screen wallpaper, one shot up power windows, two additional tweeters for Harman sound system and more.

#AltroziTurbo has arrived at an attractive introductory price. Experience the thrill of driving with iRA-connected car technology. Get ready to be turbocharged! Visit https://t.co/Ro3ndzO2PK to know more. pic.twitter.com/NRZrBezdzR — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 23, 2021

Commenting on the launch of the Altroz i-Turbo, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the 1st anniversary of our premium hatchback Altroz with a double bonanza comprising of the i-Turbo petrol and the new XZ+ variant with iRA-connected car technology in petrol and diesel option. Since the launch in January 2020, Altroz has been appreciated for its paramount safety, innovative design and thrilling performance and we are delighted to share that with its introduction, in FY 21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4% compared to last fiscal and we have captured 17% market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment.”

