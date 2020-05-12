4 Ways Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Help Kill Boredom During this COVID-19 Lockdown

Boredom

Covid-19 has been a difficult time as most people are home due to national lockdowns. As a result, people are forced to look at a multitude of options for entertainment and to kill boredom. Thankfully, the Internet and the many devices that tap into it have been a source of relief for people as they spend time watching varied content through these devices.

One such device that has come in handy during the COVID-19 lockdown is the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Let's look at ways by which this Amazon Fire TV Stick helps us to kill boredom during this COVID-19 lockdown.

High-quality streaming

One of the biggest benefits of owning a Fire TV Stick is you get to watch all your favorite shows that can be streamed in high-quality resolution. This means you get to see movies, shows, documentaries, videos, and any other digital content right at the tip of your fingertip without ever having to worry about stepping out for quality entertainment. Also, many media houses are making a beeline to stream their content online given that people can't head to theaters and cinema halls to watch new movies. As a viewer, the Fire Stick opens a new world of unlimited entertainment where you get to see everything you want, right from the safety of your couch!

Easy to use

The biggest selling point of the Firestick is its ease of use. It is so simple and intuitive that it requires no prior technical knowledge whatsoever and can be used by people of all ages. The best part is that it is small and highly portable, so you can take it with you to any room! Further, it opens up tons of possibilities in the way you can use it. For example, you can mirror your phone or tablet to your TV using Google's chrome-cast provided all the devices are connected to the same network. That's just one of the tricks you can do with Fire Sticks with endless possibilities that can customize the way you consume online content.

Useful features

Amazon Fire Stick comes with many useful features such as 1GB memory, 8Gb of internal storage, visually appealing interface, video-core 4 GPU, voice support, and more. These features are sure to entertain you for many hours during this intense period of isolation. This multitude of options helps people to stay out of depression and other mental illnesses that could come from staying home for many days on end.

Integrated with Alexa

Another convenient aspect of Fire Stick is that it is integrated with Amazon Alexa, so you can do many things without having to get up from an interesting show or movie. Since it includes tens of thousands of channels and integrates well with many apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon prime, and more, you can sit back, relax, and spend your time well during this lockdown period.

Connects well to other devices

One of the main reasons for the popularity of an Amazon TV Fire Stick is that it connects to most devices today. You can connect it to your TV through the HDMI port and through Wi-Fi to your Internet. Besides, you can enjoy all the contents of Amazon Prime like movies, TV shows, music, and more, provided you're a Prime member. In other words, you can watch the contents of Amazon Prime on your TV using the Amazon Fire Stick and this is sure to come as a great boon to beat the boredom of this lockdown.

Flexibility

Another major advantage of an Amazon Fire Stick is that it supports a ton of different streaming sources and not just Amazon Prime. Also, you can add more channels to subscriptions to it, depending on your preferences, and this is what truly enhances its flexibility. At the same time, it also helps you to customize the content to meet your likes and preferences, so you have the content at all times to beat the boredom of COVID-19.

Thus, these are some ways how Amazon Fire TV Stick can help kill boredom during this COVID-19 lockdown and it is become a popular choice among users world over as they look for ways to get through this situation.