New Delhi, February 17 : The Indian SUV market demands are skyrocketing in tandem with the global auto market trend. Hence, it is quite natural for all the auto majors to go into a SUV launch frenzy to draw maximum buyer attention. Japanese auto giant Toyota is also planning to expand its SUV portfolio for India, and is reportedly working on a new premium SUV based on its Corolla Cross.

Toyota’s new Corolla Cross based larger SUV will be rivalling with the likes of the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Alcazar. Let’s dig deeper into this new development about Toyota’s upcoming SUV. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Model India Launch Officially Confirmed; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

New Toyota Corolla Cross-based SUV – Expected Platform & Dimension Details :

The reason that Toyota picked the Corolla Cross to underpin its new SUV is because it is versatile, rigid and also shares its platform with the Innova Hycross. This means it will be easy for Toyota to build this new SUV in the same manufacturing line and share components and powertrains. The Toyota TNGA-C (GA-C) platform, which is apt for the new SUV. New Car Launch in India 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Fronx to All-New Honda SUV, List of Six Upcoming Car Launches in Next Few Months.

The new SUV is going to be bigger than the Corolla Cross that has a wheelbase measurement of 2,640mm. It is likely to be somewhere around 150mm longer, which should comfortably allow the addition of a third row. It is to be noted, Toyota India doesn’t have any three-row SUV of this dimension in its current portfolio.

Toyota Corolla Cross-based SUV – Expected Powertrains :

The Toyota Corolla Cross gets a 1.8-litre petrol engine, but the new SUV is going to be more beefed up and hence, is expected to share the powertrains with the Innova Hycross instead. The 2.0-litre petrol, and the 2.0-litre with the strong hybrid system offering 184hp and 206Nm are expected to power the upcoming new Toyota SUV to make it agile and offer great performance.

Toyota is known to offer high quality, practical and very reliable cars and hence, it keep on hogging the number one spot in the world’s top car makers’ list. The Japanese car giant’s SUV models have been receiving much love in India for their sheer class and performance and retained value. Thus, Toyota Corolla Cross-based new SUV is also expected to weave its magic on the Indian SUV buyers, despite the fact that will be more dearer in terms of cost over its rivals, but with certain undeniable plus points to emerge to be a crowd puller.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).