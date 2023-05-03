India, May 3: Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. Now, the company is working on its facelifted version. The upcoming SUV is expected to be launched by the end of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. It is being specially designed for Indian consumers. Additionally, the company will launch an N-Line version of the SUV. It will come with several design changes and minor mechanical upgrades. Hyundai EXTER SUV Design Officially Revealed Ahead of Debut; Here’s All We Know So Far.

The Hyundai Creta N-Line will feature a sporty look with a unique bumper, grille inserts, and 17-inch machined alloy wheels. Along with several N-Line badges, it will have red and gloss black accents. On the other hand, the standard Hyundai Creta facelift is getting a new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It will also come with a parametric-style grille and integrated DRLs.

On the inside, the N-Line will be similar to the standard version. However, it is likely to get an all-black theme with contrast red stitching and aluminium pedals. The multi-functional steering wheel and gear lever will also be exclusive to the N-line. Hyundai Creta and Alcazar 2023 Models Introduced With Added Safety Tech; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

The new 1.5-litre four-cylinder will likely power the Hyundai Creta N-Line turbocharged petrol engine. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine is said to offer 160 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. The upcoming SUb will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun GT, Skoda Kushaq 1.5, MG Astor Turbo, and facelifted Kia Seltos GT-Line version.

