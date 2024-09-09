New Delhi, September 9: Kia has shared a teaser video of its new Kia EV9 electric SUV, marking its imminent launch in India. The company's teaser video showcased glimpses of the design, including front LEDs, rear LEDs, and a side view. The upcoming Kia EV9 will be launched in India soon and will offer customers a host of new features and specifications to rival other models in the segment. The three-row SUV by Kia Motors will likely launch this festive season.

The Kia EV9 teaser showed that the front fascia, which has two vertical LED headlamps, will be a highlighting point of the overall design. However, the South Korean automobile company will also introduce its new electric car with several changes in the exterior and interior. EV9 owners could change the design of the headlights. Previously, the company showed that the Kia EV9 model would feature a two-part panoramic sunroof. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here Are Key Details.

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Teaser Video, Watch Here:

What happens when purpose-driven innovation meets unparalleled power? ​ A global star is born. ​​ This world EV Day, prepare to embark upon a new era of electric mobility.​ Stay tuned for The Kia EV9.#Kia #KiaIndia #EV9 #TheKiaEV9 #KiaEV9 #StayTuned #MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) September 9, 2024

Kia EV9 Expected Specifications and Features

The Kia EV9 will have two battery options in the series with faster charging. The standard variant will have a 76kWh battery, and the higher model GT Line will offer a 100kWh battery. On a single charge, the Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD variant is expected to offer a maximum 434-kilometre range and support fast charging that may power up the EV to 80% in about 30 minutes. If charged for 15 minutes, the EV9 could offer up to 200 kilometres.

The Kia EV9 electric car will likely retain some of the features available in the global variant. They may include a panoramic sunroof, swivelling seats in the second row, wireless charging support, and a curved digital screen extending from the driver's seat to the centre. Moreover, the car may offer safety features such as Level 3 ADAS, parking collision avoidance, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, lane driving aids, and cruise control based on navigation. Tata Motors Launches ‘Festive of Cars’ To Offer Vehicles at Discounted Rates During This Festive Season, People Can Get Benefits up to INR 2.05 Lakh.

The Kia EV9 was unveiled during Auto Expo 2023 as a concept version, and the company launched two model variants in the international market. The car will be based on the E-GMP platform underpinning EV6 and IONIQ 5 by Hyundai. It would have a larger design compared to the SUVs available in the Indian market, having five metres in length and over a three-metre-long wheelbase. It may be Kia's most expensive EV model for the Indian market.

