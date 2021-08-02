New Delhi, August 2: Automaker Kia India on Monday reported over 76 per cent year-on-year sales growth in July with sales of 15,016 units. Sonet emerged as the highest contributor to the company's July sales with 7,675 units, followed by Seltos and Carnival with 6,983 and 358 units, respectively.

The brand also crossed the one lakh sales mark in the CY2021, indicating an improving market sentiment. "We are optimistic that the future will witness an uptick in demand for personal mobility with the ease in Covid-19 curbs and heightened vaccination drive across the country," Kia India Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said. 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity Edition SUV Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming Here.

"We are also hopeful that the supply chain of the auto industry will be further streamlined in the upcoming weeks and we will be able to make mobility more accessible to our customers."

