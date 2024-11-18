New Delhi, November 18: The Tata Curvv Coupe and Tata Curvv EV were launched in India this year, offering new specifications and features. The 2024 Curvv EV was launched in August 2024, and the SUV Coupe was launched in September 2024. In addition to these variants, the Indian automobile giant is expected to work on some new variants for the Indian market.

According to a new report by CarWale, Tata is planning to introduce new variants beyond these launched models in India soon in India. The report mentioned that after launching the Tata Curvv SUV Coupe and Tata Curvv EV, the company is on the verge of introducing new variants in the lineup by the end of the year. Tata Curvv SUV Coupe Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New SUV Coupe From Tata Motors.

Besides, the Tata Curvv CNG launch is set to arrive in late 2025 in India. The upcoming variants will be introduced in the country before this year ends. It said that four new variants of the Tata Curvv lineup would be introduced in December 2024. The specifications and features of upcoming Curvv models will be the same with minor changes.

The report hinted that Tata Motors would likely introduce Tata Curvv CNG and Tata Curvv Dark Edition versions. It said the new cars would likely be offered in EV and ICE fuel options. Still, the company has not made any official announcement on the same. Tata Curvv EV Launched in India, Tata Curvv SUV Coupe Launch Set on September 2; Check Price, Specifications and Features

The report highlighted that four new variants of Tata Curvv would be in addition to the total seven currently offered in the electric version and a total of 34 versions. The company is expected to diversify this range in the coming months, offering more choices to the customers. Tata has a wide range of EV models in its segment, including Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, and others. However, in 2025, the automobile company is expected to expand the range by introducing new electric cars, including Harrier and Sierra.

