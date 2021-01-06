Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially launched the Facelift Fortuner 2021 in India with a starting price of Rs 29,98 Lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the new Fortuner Legender from Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book their SUV by visiting a nearby Toyota dealership showroom or via Toyota India website. The SUV gets a redesigned front end including a larger grille, sharper character lines, new front bumper with larger curtains, LED projector headlights, slightly smaller fog lamps & more. Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launching Today in India at 11:30 AM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Under the hood, the Fortuner comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces a power of 204hp, 500Nm of peak torque coupled with 6-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift (Photo Credits: Toyota India)

Experience the Power | Virtual Launch | New Toyota Fortuner https://t.co/bfficjlBdx — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) January 6, 2021

There is also a 2.7-litre petrol engine that generates 166hp and 245NM of peak torque paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The petrol model is only available in two-wheel drive form whereas the diesel variant will be offered with a four-wheel-drive system.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift (Photo Credits: Toyota India)

The Fortuner Legender comes in two-wheel drive form, 6-speed automatic gearbox. Coming to the interior, not much has changed, it gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an updated instrument cluster, an 8-way power-adjustable, ventilated driver and co-driver seats, LED ambient lighting, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera & seven airbags for security. Toyota Fortuner will rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift (Photo Credits: Toyota India)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).