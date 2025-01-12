New Delhi, January 12: Hyundai Motors is set to launch its highly anticipated Hyundai Creta EV on January 17, 2025, in India. The new electric vehicle from Hyundai will likely bring a fresh experience to the Creta lineup. The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles with a bold design and advanced technology.

Hyundai will unveil the Creta EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17 in India. The company has been teasing Creta Electric on social media platforms. The automaker said, "Hyundai CRETA Electric combines bold design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled safety to set new benchmarks in India's EV market." Tesla Model Y Juniper Launched in China Ahead of US, EV SUV Offers 600km Range, Cybertruck-Inspired Design; Check Details.

Hyundai Creta Electric Specifications and Features

The Hyundai CRETA Electric will feature a distinctive pixelated graphic front grille that will include an integrated charging port, along with a matching pixelated graphic lower bumper. To enhance its performance, CRETA Electric will incorporate active air flaps to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Additionally, the vehicle will be equipped with R17 Aero Alloy Wheels.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric will be offered with two battery pack options. The first option is a 51.4 kWh battery, which is expected to provide a driving range of approximately 473 KM on a single charge. The second option is a 42 kWh battery, which may offer a driving range of around 390 KM on a single charge. The Hyundai CRETA Electric, equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery pack, is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 58 minutes using DC fast charging. Additionally, when using an 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger for AC home charging, it is likely to take around 4 hours to charge the battery from 10% to 100%. Honda Elevate Black Edition, Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition SUVs Launched in India; Check Price of Each Variants, Specifications, Design Upgrades and Features.

Hyundai Creta Electric Price (Expected)

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in different variants. As per rumours, the Creta EV could start at a price of around INR 17 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 42kWh battery. The Creta Electric, with a 51.4 kWh battery pack, is expected to start at a price of INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the Hyundai Creta Electric with the 42 kWh battery pack is expected to be priced up to INR 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant equipped with the 51.4 kWh battery pack could reach a price of up to INR 22.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

