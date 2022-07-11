Covid-19 hit the digital sector like a truck and as we are adapting to the new normal, there have been multiple companies that have taken this opportunity to boost up the process. The major problem that the vast year-long lockdown created was unemployment and we could see the impact of this in the political world too. People going on strikes, caring out rallies to place the point was a thing that the entire nation witnessed.

Creatorshala enters the picture at this point. We recognise your skill and are here to give you a platform to demonstrate it. Over 1,000+ open positions have been announced by Creatorshala for the upcoming year. You feel like the ideal match, don't you? Nevertheless, we undoubtedly believe you to be. Apply with us, and together, let's resolve issues and make things work.

Just like we heard from the dialogue, “Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega, raja wahi banega toh qabil hoga.” We clearly preach this and are providing you with a stage to showcase your skills. This is a great chance for you to take a shot and get the exposure you've been waiting for if you consider yourself to be a social media enthusiast with career aspirations! For such individuals who have the unique ability to explore the world of social media, Creatorshala was created. Although there are many disciplines and openings, the only requirements are a desire to study and a desire to succeed.

Vacancies

Social media branding Social media marketing Social media research Social media algorithm developer Social media content creators and everything related to the new era of social media

A Mega event to be hosted this October 2022

Blogging has gained significant attention as a means to establish a favourable online reputation through easily available content. It is clear from the growing number of new graduates who join the startup bandwagon that being an entrepreneur excites them more than working for someone else. The various motivational stories of numerous multi-million dollar companies that began as blogs help them achieve their goals. Blogging increases traffic promotes your goods and services and increases target market loyalty.

Creatorshala is here to help you increase both your exposure and audience engagement. As you work to establish yourself as a future leading influencer, our experts will be supporting you at this event. We'll talk about the benefits, drawbacks, challenges, and any conceivable viewpoints.

WHEN? - October 2022

WHERE? - Delhi, India

We are anticipating a healthy number of people attending the event as this is surely going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and of course, we don’t want y’all to go through FOMO if your friends do attend and catch on to important tricks and tips in the process.