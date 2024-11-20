Social media is dangerous, especially with the editing skills and hawk-eyed nature of onlookers, who are always searching for something or the other to keep their interests glued. Be it a speech, a dialogue, an action, or even comedy, nothing escapes scrutiny; every word is monitored minutely. Recently, something similar happened to comedian Banti Banerjee, who came into the limelight—not for her jokes but for her words, which were associated with making the audience laugh (though not in a funny way). The mother of one, Banti Banerjee, appeared as a contestant on Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent. During the show, she made a joke about Deepika Padukone and her battle with depression, which did not sit well with the audience. But now she is being bashed for her insensitive candlelight march in West Bengal for RG Kar Rape Case. ‘Now Deepika Padukone Knows What Depression Looks Like’: Comedian Banti Banerjee’s Distasteful Joke on Actor’s Mental Health Sparks Massive Backlash (Watch Video).

Banti Banerjee Slammed for Insensitive Comments on RG Kar Rape Case Candlelight March After Deepika Padukone Depression Joke

She remarked, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right? Great! Now she knows what depression really looks like.” She didn’t stop there and further stated that the Singham actress was merely battling "break-up wala depression" (break-up-related depression). However, Banti is now making headlines again, this time for a seemingly insensitive comment about the heinous RG Kar rape case involving a female doctor. In her joke, she said, “The problem is that being a Bengali born and brought up in Bihar, whenever there is a tense situation, the Bengali in me goes to sleep, aur Bihari jag jata hai (and the Bihari in me wakes up).” She continued, asking the audience, “Any Bengalis in the house?” before answering herself, “They’re probably asleep. No, no, it’s not like they didn’t participate in the candle march.” RG Kar Doctor Rape and Murder Case: Sanjay Roy Accuses Ex-Police Chief Vineet Goyal of Framing Him in Rape and Murder of Junior Doctor As Trial Begins in Kolkata, Says ‘I Am Innocent’ (Watch Video).

Insensitive

After 3 months for continuously fighting on streets, rallies, hunger strikes, torch rallies, cycle rallies, candle marches. After seeing the crying faces of the victim’s parents, after days and days of fighting and screaming, this “joke” feels very insensitive and demeaning. I’m… pic.twitter.com/W4FK299W7t — Dr. Anusmita Mukherjee (@anusmita2000) November 19, 2024

Did She?

She cooked the whole community. pic.twitter.com/E5Ljgeh6Yr — Harry (@harryyshitpost) November 18, 2024

Justice

It’s not called cooking, Its called being a woke person who just wants to go with the flow. The same candle march that the Bengalis do, is for protecting women only. If god forbids, something happens to her, we will be the ones to rise and protest in favour of her to get justice. — Soumyadeep Das (@SoumyadeepDas20) November 18, 2024

Enough

Oh God! Bless indians with good sense of humour and hygiene. Enough of this torture. — Sara Khalili (@SaraKhlili) November 19, 2024

About RG Kar Hospital Rape Case

A 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Government Hospital, Kolkata, on 9 August 2024. Her body was found in a seminar hall, sparking outrage. On Monday, a special CBI court in Sealdah framed charges against the accused, Sanjay Roy, moving one step closer to justice in this chilling case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

