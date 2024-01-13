As Ayodhya buzzes with excitement over the forthcoming inauguration of the grand Ram Temple on January 22, the entire nation is joining in the preparations to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Notably, Delhi is all set to transform into a festive hub, with over 100 major markets gearing up for a Diwali-like celebration on the same day as the Ram Mandir Inauguration. Amidst the festive atmosphere, it's an opportune time to take a nostalgic journey through the portrayal of Lord Ram on-screen. Ram Temple Inauguration: Arun Govil Expresses Happiness on Receiving Invitation to Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Check out some of the actors known for portraying the divine character of Lord Ram on screen.

Arun Govil

One of the most iconic portrayals of Lord Ram is attributed to Arun Govil, whose role in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan in 1987 left an indelible mark on millions. His depiction symbolised piety and righteousness, capturing the essence of Lord Ram's virtues such as compassion and leadership. Even after decades, Arun Govil's portrayal remains etched in the collective memory of the Indian audience, continuing to be remembered and revered.

Arun Govil In Ramayan (Photo Credits: X)

Gurmeet Choudhary

In 2008, Gurmeet Choudhary brought a contemporary interpretation of Lord Ram to the small screen in the television series Ramayan. His fresh and modern perspective resonated with viewers, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan following. Gurmeet's portrayal added a new layer to the timeless tale, making it relevant for a new generation.

Gurmeet Choudhary In Ramayan (Photo Credits: X)

Ashish Sharma

Ashish Sharma, a Hindi TV actor based in Jaipur, took on the role of Lord Ram in the show Siya Ke Ram. The uniqueness of the show lies in its retelling of the Ramayana from Seeta's perspective, offering a fresh narrative angle to the epic story.

Ashish Sharma in Siya Ke Ram (Photo Credits: X)

Jeetendra

During the golden age of cinema, Jeetendra presented Lord Ram in films like Har Har Mahadev, blending heroism and divinity in line with the cinematic style of that era. The 1997 Hindi mythological film, in which Jeetendra played Lord Ram, showcased his versatility as an actor.

Jeetendra (Photo Credits: X)

Jr NTR and Sr NTR

In the Telugu film industry, both Sr NTR and Jr NTR have left their mark by portraying Lord Ram in different eras. Sr NTR, a legendary actor, essayed the role in multiple films like Lava Kusha, Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham, and Seetha Rama Kalyam. Meanwhile, Jr NTR showcased his talent at a young age in the 1997 film Bala Ramayanam, focusing on the childhood of Lord Rama.

Sr NTR and Jr NTR as Lord Ram (Photo Credits: X)

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna's portrayal of Lord Rama in the Hindu mythological film Sri Rama Rajyam directed by Bapu stands out, with Nayanthara playing Sita and Srikanth as Lakshmana.

Nandamuri Balakrishna as Lord Ram (Photo Credits: X)

Prabhas

Pan-India star Prabhas recently took on the challenging role of Lord Ram in the film Adipurush. While the film faced criticism for certain aspects, Prabhas showcased his commitment to delivering a unique portrayal of the revered character.

Prabhas In Adipurush (Photo Credits: X)

As we celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple, it's an ideal time to reflect on the diverse interpretations and performances that have brought Lord Ram to life on the silver screen, weaving a tapestry of cinematic excellence and devotion.

