It’s raining K-pop all over the world. What we mean is, that the world is going crazy for Korean dramas, Korean culture, and of course, Korean music. Even though some artists are in mandatory military service, that doesn’t mean their music is forgotten. Just like BTS’ Jungkook, who is currently serving in the mandatory South Korean military as part of the country’s protocol, he won two awards at the (BBMAs). Well, not just BTS—Stray Kids also made waves at the 31st BBMAs. They performed for the second consecutive year, and no doubt, they had everyone going crazy with their moves. Billboard Music Awards 2024: From Nominees, Performers To Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About the 31st BBMAs.

Jungkook’s Golden Moment at the BBMAs!

On December 13, the Golden Maknae of BTS received the Top K-pop Album award for his solo studio album Golden and the Top Global K-pop Song award for its title track Standing Next to You at the 2024 BBMAs. Looking back at last year, Jungkook also claimed the Top Global K-pop Singer award at the BBMAs with Seven, marking his second consecutive win in the same category. While he was also nominated for the Song Sales and Top Selling Song awards, he didn’t secure a win. BTS Jungkook Opens Personal YouTube Channel ‘Bam’s Dad’ Leaving Fans Frenzy, Surpasses Over 440K Subscribers in Few Hours As ARMYs Unite in Support of the K-Pop Star.

BTS Jungkook - BBMAs Winner

Stray Kids In The House!

The octet wowed fans with an electrifying performance of their hit track Chk Chk Boom, which has been stuck in everyone's heads since its release a few months ago, and JJAM, the playful and upbeat song that fans instantly recognise from the album.

Stray Kids At BBMAs

