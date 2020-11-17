Just like every sector in the world, the film industry has also suffered a lot due to the pandemic. In parts of India, theatres have only recently opened to cater to a limited number of customers. But, the audience is still apprehensive to step inside a cinema hall. Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first new movie to open in theatres. and as you read this, Aamir Khan, is on his way to watch it. Yes, on his way to a cinema hall to watch the movie, Aamir informed his followers about his move. Diljit Dosanjh on Comparisons With Manoj Bajpayee in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: 'I Have Taken a Lot of Inspiration From His Work'.

Much like everyone, Aamir must also have been tired of not being able to watch movies on the big screen. His move will not only give him a dose of entertainment, but also encourage people to give theatres a chance, given all the safety precautions are in place everywhere. "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long," Aamir wrote. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh’s Comic Timing Is Wasted in This Farcical Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Aamir Khan's Tweet Here:

On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long ! — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 17, 2020

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as the female lead. Fatima made her big Bollywood debut with Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan. She starred alongside Aamir in her second film, Thugs of Hindostan.

Check Out Fatima Sana Shaikh's Interview With LatestLY:

Aamir Khan will be next seen in the movie, Laal Singh Chadha, which is a desi adaptation of Forrest Gump. The actor had to halt the shooting of the film during the lockdown, but resumed it once the restrictions were lifted. He is one of the few actors to have resumed work early on after the situation allowed.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has received mixed reviews from the film critics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).