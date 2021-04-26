Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday sent virtual hugs for netizens. Abhishek said we need to spread love in times like these. The actor also suggested everyone to keep their masks on. "Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday. It's Official! Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Breathe 3, Says He Will Start Shooting in May for the Thriller Series.

Abhishek's tweet comes at a time when India has reported more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day. The country logged a total of 3,49,691 Covid cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, according to the health ministry's data released on Sunday. The Big Bull Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Impressive As He Pulls Off ‘The Mother of All Scam’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet Below:

🤗 Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Abhishek and wife Aishwarya celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on April 20. Thanking fans for their wishes, Abhishek recently tweeted: "Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again."

