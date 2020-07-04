Aftab Shivdasani is of the few artists who have resumed work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor will be next seen in the web-series, Poison 2. In an interview with The Indian Express, Aftab said, "It felt good to be back on sets, doing what I love. Every one of us will have to get back to work to sustain ourselves. We better get used to the new normal. The set had all safety measures in place, and we would regularly wash and sanitise our hands." Poison 2: Aftab Shivdasani Resumes Work, Begins Shooting for His Digital Debut (Watch Video).

He added that the "virus is not going away anytime soon, and we need to learn how to live with it for a bit." He also shared that he is so used to wearing the mask now that he forgot to take it off even while shooting for a scene. "It looked like we were shooting on a space station and not a film set," he joked.

The actor explained how writers have written scenes to maintain social distancing. "There have been changes in some scenes to make sure that we can maintain some sort of distance and aren’t very close to each other," he said. Aftab Shivdasani Unblocks Hansal Mehta On Twitter And Suggests WhatsApp Instead!

"Everybody reaches the set on time. We shoot in shifts allocated to us, pack up between 6 pm to 6.30 pm to make sure everybody reaches home before 9 pm, to observe the night curfew. People, in general, seem to have become more understanding and working on the set feels good," Aftab said.

