On a fresh Monday morning, fans of Amitabh Bachchan were in for sad news when reports of him getting hospitalised started surfacing. The media reports suggested that the veteran actor was hospitalised once again and has been receiving treatment since Saturday (October 24). While there was no official confirmation on the same and his team didn't release a statement either, fans kept wondering about the authenticity of the news until Abhishek Bachchan refuted them completely. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Two People On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Test Positive For COVID-19.

When Bollywood Hungama got in touch with the Guru actor and questioned if all is well with Big B's health, Abhishek questioned as to how are these reports surfacing. "I ask, because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital", he said. The journalist on the call then apparently had a word with the veteran actor himself who assured him that he's alright and there's no reason to worry whatsoever.

Recently Amitab Bachchan was admitted to Lilavati hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya too were hospitalised following the same diagnosis but fortunately, they were back home in a week. These recent reports of his hospitalisation obviously panicked his fans but we are glad for they were simply rumours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).