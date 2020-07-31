Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for COVID-19 and the two were admitted to the hospital for medication. Big B, as he is fondly called, is thankful to all the medical professionals at the hospital for the immense care given to him and he is also thankful to his well-wishers for all the prayers and good wishes. Amitabh Bachchan Sends Eid Wishes to Fans Through Coolie’s Iqbal and Gulabo Sitabo’s Mirza Sheikh, Prays ‘Peace Harmony and Love for All’.

We all know that Amitabh Bachchan never misses to wish his fans on special occasions. And today being Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Eid Qurban or Bakra-Eid, Big B has wished his fans with a warm post on Twitter. He wrote, “Eid al Adha mubarak ..” The celebrations this year will be a low-key affair owing to the ongoing global crisis. But one can definitely extend warm wishes across social media platforms.

Big B’s Post On Eid al-Adha 2020

T 3510 - Eid al Adha mubarak .. pic.twitter.com/A2GS8t8QHR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2020

No matter what, Amitabh Bachchan is staying positive and aiming for a speedy recovery. Two days ago he had shared a post that read, “they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients !” On this special occasion as Big B extends warm wishes to his fans, even they are hoping to see the veteran actor and his son back home at the earliest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).