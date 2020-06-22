It is late actor Amrish Puri's birth anniversary today. The versatile actor is known for playing positive and negative roles. On one hand, he has delivered the performance of a protective but doting father in DDLJ and on the other hand he has played the abominable villain Mogambo in Mr India. He has even starred in Hollywood films like Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He has made us hate him. He has made us love him. Late Amrish Pruis' contribution to the Indian cinema is grand and unforgettable. Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor That Will Baffle You.

To honour the legendary actor's journey in the film industry, many Twitter users paid a tribute to him. The social media platform is flooding with warm words for Amrish Puri. Pictures of the actor have taken over the app. It is a delight. Check out some of the most awesome tweets here. Amrish Puri 87th Birth Anniversary Google Doodle: Search Engine Remembers The Late Bollywood Actor With a Picture From DDLJ.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Tributes to Sri #AmrishPuri Indian actor, who was an important figure in Indian theatre and cinema his Birth Anniversary .He worked with notable playwrights of the time, such as Satyadev Dubey and Girish Karnad. He is remembered for playing iconic negative roles in Hindi cinema. pic.twitter.com/fbVnaHUiRl — Badhri (@itisba3) June 22, 2020

Favourite Villain

Happy birthday #AmrishPuri the great actor indian film, my most favourite villain जा सिमरन जा जी लें अपनी जिंदगी 😍 ddlj Love and miss you versatile actor 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/tA7JAh9Vhf — Rohit Jadhav (@RohitJa03133172) June 22, 2020

He Is Also An Iconic Meme Template

Some of iconic meme templates of #AmrishPuri pic.twitter.com/eEN6RcLqmm — NaresH Saharan (@im_saharank) June 22, 2020

Beautiful Words

Happy birthday anniversary to one of the most inspiring and kindhearted human beings who was famous as one of the best villain and as a good actor of Bollywood industry.#AmrishPuri pic.twitter.com/L6ui9cHT4R — Ankita Dubey (@iAnkitaDubey) June 22, 2020

One User Demanded A Google Doodle

Remembering #AmrishPuri . @Google I would love to see a google doodle in his honour for this year as well. #GoogleDoodle — Rohit Somani (@Angoothi_Baba) June 22, 2020

Remembering The Real Nayak

#AmrishPuri Remembering the real nayak, AmrishPuri on his 88th birth anniversary.💐💐🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YvguYrjYOb — प.0ne8 🦖 (@pavan_abvk) June 22, 2020

Amrish Puri passed away on January 12, 2005, after battling a rare kind of blood cancer. He started his career in 1970 with the film, Prem Pujari. His last film was Kisna: The Warrior Poet, which released posthumously.

