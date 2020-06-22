It is late actor Amrish Puri's birth anniversary today. The versatile actor is known for playing positive and negative roles. On one hand, he has delivered the performance of a protective but doting father in DDLJ and on the other hand he has played the abominable villain Mogambo in Mr India. He has even starred in Hollywood films like Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He has made us hate him. He has made us love him. Late Amrish Pruis' contribution to the Indian cinema is grand and unforgettable. Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor That Will Baffle You.

To honour the legendary actor's journey in the film industry, many Twitter users paid a tribute to him. The social media platform is flooding with warm words for Amrish Puri. Pictures of the actor have taken over the app. It is a delight. Check out some of the most awesome tweets here. Amrish Puri 87th Birth Anniversary Google Doodle: Search Engine Remembers The Late Bollywood Actor With a Picture From DDLJ.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Favourite Villain

He Is Also An Iconic Meme Template

Beautiful Words

One User Demanded A Google Doodle

Remembering The Real Nayak

Amrish Puri passed away on January 12, 2005, after battling a rare kind of blood cancer. He started his career in 1970 with the film, Prem Pujari. His last film was Kisna: The Warrior Poet, which released posthumously.

