Angrezi Medium Song Nachan Nu Jee Karda: With Radhika Madan’s Cool Thumkas, You’ll Also Get See Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Others in This Punjabi Track (Watch Video)

Angrezi Medium Song Nachan Nu Jee Karda (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Radhika Madan is just winning hearts! She would be seen playing the role of Champak Bansal’s (Irrfan Khan) daughter, Tarika Bansal. We saw a glimpse of her character when the makers had released the film’s trailer. She is cute, witty, caring and now we also saw how amazing she is as a dancer. The makers have released the song Nachan Nu Jee Karda, which is a remake of the Punjabi song Nachne Nu Jee Karda. And in this cool Punjabi number, you’ll see Radhika showing off her amazing thumkas. And what makes it even special is, you’ll get to see Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and other leading Bollywood stars as well.

Yes, besides Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, you’ll also see Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and many others in this recreated version of Nachan Nu Jee Karda, but not literally. Thanks to Radhika Madan for incorporating SRK’s signature style, Hrithik and Ranveer’s iconic dance steps, and making them a part of this cool track, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. In this video, you’ll see how she has danced her heart off along with her other peers. And yes, along with her dance moves, we just cannot miss her killer expressions.

Watch Angrezi Medium Song Nachan Nu Jee Karda:

The song Nachan Nu Jee Karda is sung by Romy and Nikhita Gandhi. Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 flick, Hindi Medium. This movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia Deepak Dobriyal, and many others in key roles. Angrezi Medium is all set to be released on March 13.