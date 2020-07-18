As if the industry and the people involved aren't getting slammed every day for both legit and ridiculous reasons, R Balki made a controversial statement that led to the very same industry to slam him. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Balki said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors." Obviously the statement is grossly wrong when there is a sea of talented actors without any filmi lineage. But Anubhav Sinha has now tried to reason with what could have been Balki's point here. R Balki’s ‘Find Me a Better Actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor’ Statement Gets a Strong Reaction from Swara Bhasker, Apurva Asrani and Others

Sinha posted on Twitter saying that he believes the Paa director was perhaps trying to say that Alia and Ranbir are talented despite their lineage. Well, Sinha is really kind here but we have our doubts.

I don't think Balki meant Ranbir and Alia are the best actors right now. They aren't. There is no yardstick to compare two good actors. I think what he meant was that they are both truly deserving stars despite their illustrious pedigree. And I agree with that. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 18, 2020

From all the reactions that Balki's statement received, our favourite is Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary. He tweeted, "Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them." Touche!

