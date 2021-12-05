Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actor has called his girlfriend a "taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation. Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling. Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Go Cycling Together in Maldives (Watch Videos).

"When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I'm working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote as the caption for the image, which in just 10 minutes got over 7,000 likes. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Are No Longer Keen to Hide Their Relationship, Here's Proof – See Pic.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events. On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).