Ayushmann Khurrana to Collaborate with 'Article 15' Director Anubhav Sinha for 'Anek'?

Ayushmann Khurrana to work with Anubhav Sinha in Anek? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the ones who are wondering about Ayushmann Khurrana's next after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, here comes the news that may excite you. While the actor hasn't officially announced his next outing, a report by Rajeev Masand in the Open Magazine suggests he has already finalised his next project and he's set to collaborate with Anubhav Sinha once again. The duo had previously worked together in Article 15, a hard-hitting social drama that revolved around the casteism in our Indian society. Guess, the success of their earlier venture prompted them to work together in 'Anek.' Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Gets Banned in Dubai and UAE for its Gay Content?

While the report doesn't dish out more details about their collaboration, it does mention its genre to be a political drama. While Sinha is already busy receiving accolades for his next release, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu, we can't wait for him to announce his second outing with Mr Khurrana. It was during Rajeev Masand's round table with other actors that Ayushmann had revealed about having no new movies in his kitty. He was then busy reading different scripts but hadn't finalised his next project. Guess, he eventually figured to pick Sinha's script over everyone else's. Ayushmann Khurrana Sends Lots of Love to Vicky Kaushal as Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Bhoot are all Set to Clash at the Box Office.

Ayushmann is the new golden boy of Bollywood and his past few released have all earned decent numbers at the box office and sufficient love from the audiences. Touted as the most promising and reliable actor in Bollywood these days, the actor's next will see him play a gay character on screen for the first time. He'll romance Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and next in-store is Gulabo Sitabo with the veteran star, Amitabh Bachchan. So many exciting announcements and amazing projects make us think that it's a good time to be Ayushmann Khurrana, isn't it?