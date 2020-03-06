Baaghi 3 Movie Memes Go Viral as Social Media Users Poke Fun at Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's New Offering

Tiger Shroff's new actioner, Baaghi 3 has hit the screens today and while critics are busy bashing this Ahmed Khan directorial, a certain section on Twitter is clearly hailing it for its mind-boggling action quotient. However, there's another section present on social media that's siding with the critics and is trolling this new offering, left, right and centre. Viral memes on Baaghi 3 are spreading all over the internet as users are busy mocking and poking fun at this new movie. Baaghi 3 Box Office: 5 Records Created By Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Film On Day 1.
Though Baaghi is a popular franchise in Bollywood, trolls are busy trolling Baaghi 3 for its baseless premise. Then comes Tiger's command in emotional scenes and Shraddha's hamming throughout the movie. Ahmed Khan's direction is also getting strongly criticised. To convey the right emotions, Twitter users are busy making memes on the movie and honestly, some of them are really funny. Have a look. Why should we have all the fun? Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!
Any Answers, Ahmed Khan?
Me after watching #Baaghi3
No story
No direction
Overacting 🤮
One of the worst movie #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/OVj8Z8YMOm
— Aakash (@Let_me___Live) March 6, 2020
Anyone Who Agrees to This?
Audience watching Baaghi3 be like..#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/VRc5mTki7J
— प्रथमेश खोत (@co0l1992) March 6, 2020
Refund Chahiye!
Audience in theater after watching #baaghi3
#Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/YEhekAwDW4
— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) March 6, 2020
Oops!
People in theatre while watching Bhaagi 3 pic.twitter.com/DEm2KizxsO
— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) March 6, 2020
And Ahmed Khan Continues to Get Trolled
Ahmed Khan To Audience#Baaghi3#Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/nYmNTZD4MH
— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) March 6, 2020
In a Parallel Universe, Jackie Shroff Could Say This to Tiger Shroff
Jackie Dada to Tiger after knowing that most of his action scenes in #Baaghi3 were copied from Hollywood movies! #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/IVWuew7nDQ
— Anirudh Sharma (@Anirudh78867581) March 6, 2020
Did He Miss Anyone or Anything?
While watching #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff can't do anything only jumping#shraddhakapoor over acting ki dukan#RiteishDeshmukh dumb#AnkitaLokhande why was she in movie?#DishaPatani just der so dance no good music#Baaghi3Review - 1/2 🌟#Baaghi3MovieReview#SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WXNylDEUq7
— gautam gada (@gautam_gada) March 6, 2020
And it Continues!
3 Mins or 2 hours, review remains the same!#memesofbewakoof #memes #gags #funny #laugh #humor #comedy #tigershroff #bollywood #Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/G3gH0awJo2
— Bewakoof.com (@bewakoof) March 6, 2020
Baaghi 3 has opened to 35% occupancy and has failed to beat Baaghi 2 in the same department. Let's hope the movie gains momentum and is able to taste the same success.