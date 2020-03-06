Baaghi 3 Movie Memes Go Viral as Social Media Users Poke Fun at Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's New Offering

Baaghi 3 memes go viral on social media (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff's new actioner, Baaghi 3 has hit the screens today and while critics are busy bashing this Ahmed Khan directorial, a certain section on Twitter is clearly hailing it for its mind-boggling action quotient. However, there's another section present on social media that's siding with the critics and is trolling this new offering, left, right and centre. Viral memes on Baaghi 3 are spreading all over the internet as users are busy mocking and poking fun at this new movie. Baaghi 3 Box Office: 5 Records Created By Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Film On Day 1.

Though Baaghi is a popular franchise in Bollywood, trolls are busy trolling Baaghi 3 for its baseless premise. Then comes Tiger's command in emotional scenes and Shraddha's hamming throughout the movie. Ahmed Khan's direction is also getting strongly criticised. To convey the right emotions, Twitter users are busy making memes on the movie and honestly, some of them are really funny. Have a look. Why should we have all the fun? Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!

Any Answers, Ahmed Khan?

Me after watching #Baaghi3 No story No direction Overacting 🤮 One of the worst movie #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/OVj8Z8YMOm — Aakash (@Let_me___Live) March 6, 2020

Anyone Who Agrees to This?

Refund Chahiye!

Oops!

And Ahmed Khan Continues to Get Trolled

In a Parallel Universe, Jackie Shroff Could Say This to Tiger Shroff

Jackie Dada to Tiger after knowing that most of his action scenes in #Baaghi3 were copied from Hollywood movies! #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/IVWuew7nDQ — Anirudh Sharma (@Anirudh78867581) March 6, 2020

Did He Miss Anyone or Anything?

And it Continues!

Baaghi 3 has opened to 35% occupancy and has failed to beat Baaghi 2 in the same department. Let's hope the movie gains momentum and is able to taste the same success.