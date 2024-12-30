Bollywood closes out 2024 with yet another high-profile box office letdown. Although it has been less than a week since its release, both trade analysts and fans have already written off Baby John, the year’s sole solo lead project for Varun Dhawan (excluding his cameos in Munjya and Stree 2). This is particularly puzzling considering his cameos in Munjya and Stree 2 were highly successful - the former a hit and the latter an all-time blockbuster. So, what went wrong with Baby John? To make matters worse, the film is already being replaced in some theatres by the Hindi-dubbed version of Marco, a Malayalam movie that received little promotion outside Kerala prior to its release. ‘Marco’ Box Office Collection Day 10: Hindi Version of Unni Mukundan’s Malayalam Actioner Collects INR 1.79 Crore.

Baby John is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The original was directed by Atlee, who also serves as the producer of Baby John. His long-time assistant, Kalees, helms the remake, with Atlee playing an active role in the film's creative process. Atlee, riding high on the success of his 2023 blockbuster Jawan, has been instrumental in promoting Baby John. Yet, despite a decent opening, the movie’s performance has dwindled so drastically that few hold out hope for a turnaround.

The Budget of 'Baby John'

The film marks the Hindi debut of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Atlee and Jio Studios, Baby John reportedly had a production budget between INR 160 crore and INR 180 crore.

'Baby John' Opening Weekend Box Office Performance

Released on December 25, 2024, to coincide with the Christmas holiday, Baby John opened with a respectable INR 11.25 crore in India. However, its performance faltered in subsequent days, failing to cross the double-digit mark even on weekends.

As of its five-day opening weekend, the film has managed to net only INR 28.65 crore in India. Overseas figures haven’t been any more encouraging, with the film grossing just INR 43 crore worldwide during the same period.

What Went Wrong With 'Baby John'?

Considering the pre-release buzz, how the movie turned out, and trade experts’ opinions on its box office performance, here are five factors that ultimately worked against Baby John:

1. Remakes Are Not Working

Bollywood needs to rethink its reliance on official remakes, especially of well-known films. Since 2020, only two remakes - both starring Ajay Devgn - have succeeded at the box office: Drishyam 2 (boosted by its franchise appeal and viral meme campaign) and Shaitaan (a lesser-known Gujarati movie remake). The rest of the high-profile remakes, including Vikram Vedha, Shehzada, Laal Singh Chaddha, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bachchan Pandey, and Sarfira, have all underperformed. Now, Baby John joins that list. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles!

2. Weak Marketing Campaign

The pre-release marketing for Baby John was perplexing. While the teasers and trailers were sharply edited to position it as a high-octane action entertainer, the rest of the campaign failed to match the hype. Midway through the campaign, momentum faltered - songs didn’t resonate with audiences, and the overall buzz around the movie diminished. Compounding this, the dubbed version of Theri had already garnered significant viewership on YouTube, reducing anticipation for the remake.

Adding to the confusion was the heavy reliance on chatter around Salman Khan’s cameo, which was teased in the trailer. When a movie leans so heavily on a cameo that is irrelevant to the main plot, it signals a lack of confidence in the core product. No amount of publicised temple visits or political event appearances could mask this. Audiences saw through the facade.

3. Varun Dhawan’s Box Office Form

Varun Dhawan’s last outright hit as a solo lead was Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Since then, he has delivered two semi-hits (Judwaa 2, Sui Dhaaga), three average performers (October, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya), and two outright flops (Kalank, Street Dancer 3D). His current box office pull isn’t strong enough to salvage a poorly received film like Baby John. To regain his footing, Varun needs to carefully evaluate his future projects and make bold choices. Perhaps pushing forward with Bhediya 2 could be a step in the right direction.

4. Pushpa 2’s Dominance

While Pushpa 2’s blockbuster success didn’t directly suppress Baby John, it certainly diverted audiences seeking a gripping masala entertainer. The Allu Arjun-starrer, already the highest-grossing Indian film domestically and potentially worldwide, became the obvious choice for viewers in that genre. Surprisingly, even Marco, despite its disturbing violent content and minimal promotion outside Kerala, drew more interest than Baby John. That speaks volumes about the film’s failure to captivate audiences.

5. Poor Reviews and Reception

With a lacklustre pre-release buzz, Baby John needed glowing reviews and strong word-of-mouth to drive post-release interest. Unfortunately, critics panned the film for its average direction, poor dialogue, subpar editing, and Varun Dhawan’s inability to bring the superstar swagger needed for his role. Even Salman Khan’s hyped cameo couldn’t save the day, especially since it was leaked online on the first day, diminishing its impact. As Marco began taking over Baby John’s shows, the film’s fate was sealed. Now, only a post-Christmas miracle can salvage its prospects.

