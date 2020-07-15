Before Salman Khan, 8 More Pics of Bollywood Stars Paying ‘Respect to All Farmers’!

Salman Khan is doing a lot of things while in lockdown in his Panvel farmhouse. Perhaps, he is doing the most activities you can imagine when you are stuck in a huge farmhouse. We see him cycling. We see him write lyrics and also produce a music video, that he stars in, which has been shot where he is staying in. Salman even launched his YouTube channel from his farmhouse. In the words of Chatur from 3 Idiots, "Waqt ka sahi upyog ghante ka purna istemaal koi inse seekhe… seekhe inse seeke…!" Salman Khan’s Muddy Pic as a ‘Farmer’ Becomes the New Target of Funny Memes and Jokes (View Tweets).

Now Bhai has taken up farming it seems, or rather posting pics on social media, where the superstar make cool poses covered in some mud here and there, all the while making sure his biceps are very prominent.

Respect to all the farmers . . pic.twitter.com/5kTVcVE7kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2020

As the caption says, Salman has used this muddied picture of his as 'Respect to all farmers'. Needless to say, his pinup didn't go down well when it comes to making a case for the farmers. Some were pointing at plotholes in the picture, the same way they do with his movies. Like how his hands were clean, unlike the rest of the body (He could have washed his hands before the picture, couldn't he?). Salman Khan Goes Sweaty and Mud-Stained in His New Pic From Panvel Farmhouse, Expresses Love and Respect for All Farmers (View Tweet).

Others feel that mere applying mud on his body doesn't make him a farmer. If so was the case, even the below stars could make for some awesome farmers.

If Karan Turns 'Farmer', Can 'Arjun' Be Far Behind?

Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year

Another 'Farmer' After A Day Of Hard Work

Anil Kapoor in Nayak

Two 'Farmers' Searching For Pests in the Field

Akshay Kumar and Rekha in Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi

A 'Farmer' Helping Another To Clean Up After Some Hard Toil

John Abraham and Tata Young in Dhoom

Two 'Farmers' Sitting Under The Tree, K I S S I N G...

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon

A 'Farmer' Using The Right Kind of Soil For Her Crop

Rajneesh Duggal and Sunny Leone in Ek Paheli Leela

A Perfectionist 'Farmer' Making A Poster Of Him Being the Son of the Soil

Aamir Khan in Dangal Poster

Finally, Two 'Farmers' Enjoying The Fruits of Their Hard Work

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Look, there is nothing wrong with Salman paying respects to the farmers. We have to add here that Bhai does some farming in farmhouse, a glimpse of which you can see in the below tweet:

Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan ! pic.twitter.com/07nZAJoTqi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2020

But a photoshoot of him with a little dirt is never the right representation of the real 'son of the soil' in this country, where actual farmers are facing loan crisis, bad crop problems, lack of funds, middle-men eating their profits and more.

But then, at least, Bhai's farmer analogy is much milder than the time he compared himself to a 'raped women', after a gruelling training session for Sultan.

Special Disclaimer: The above feature is a piece of satire done for fun and not to hurt anyone's sentiments. Because we believe everyone has a sense of humour, especially the stars whose legs we are trying to pull here. Bura Na Mano, Masti Hai!

