Bhoot–Part One: The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Film Seems a Dilute One! (Watch Video)

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood is currently walking on the eggshells when it comes to engaging genres like horror or horror-comedy. While there is an immense fan following for this genre, we have hardly seen any on-edge-of-the-seat kind of the flick lately in Hindi film space. However, Dharma Productions is here experimenting with it again after Ghost Stories. Bhoot–Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The makers released the much-awaited teaser. Netizens Call Out Makers of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship for Copying Its Poster From Malayalam Film Jallikattu.

In the video, as suggested in the title, there is a haunted ship. Keeping the ritual intact, the makers have kept the customary dark setting and haunting background music from the beginning to the end of it. We hear a crew member of the ship trying to reach Vicky's character. However, he is busy following the blood prints of someone's palms that land him into an abandoned cabin of the ship. As he flashes the torch on the wall, he sees his own life-sized sketch with blood tear trickling down the eye of the sketch. Soon, multiple hands pop out of the wall grabbing the terrified Vicky.

Bhoot–Part One: The Haunted Ship Teaser:

Well, that was pretty much a dilute version of the horror genre and something that we have seen for the multiple times. However, we do have immense faith in Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's performances and that is what makes us hopeful about the trailer and ultimately the film. We hope that the movie has more jump scares and less CGI made 'bhoots!' What are your thoughts on the teaser?